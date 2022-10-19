Galane Gold name changed to Golconda Gold

Oct. 19, 2022 8:09 AM ETGalane Gold Ltd. (GGGOF), GG:CABy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Galane Gold (OTCQB:GGGOF) has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange to change the Co.’s name to “Golconda Gold Ltd.”
  • The has also announced to consolidate the Co.’s outstanding common shares on the basis of one new common share for every five existing common shares.
  • The Name Change and Consolidation will take effect at the start of trading on October 21, 2022.
  • The Co. believes that the share price and the number of shares outstanding following the Consolidation will more appropriately reflect the Co.’s status as a junior gold producer.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.