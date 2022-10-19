Galane Gold name changed to Golconda Gold
Oct. 19, 2022 8:09 AM ETGalane Gold Ltd. (GGGOF), GG:CABy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Galane Gold (OTCQB:GGGOF) has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange to change the Co.’s name to “Golconda Gold Ltd.”
- The has also announced to consolidate the Co.’s outstanding common shares on the basis of one new common share for every five existing common shares.
- The Name Change and Consolidation will take effect at the start of trading on October 21, 2022.
- The Co. believes that the share price and the number of shares outstanding following the Consolidation will more appropriately reflect the Co.’s status as a junior gold producer.
