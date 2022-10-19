Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) stock dipped 7.7% in Wednesday premarket trading after its Q3 earnings and revenue fell short of Wall Street expectations as expenses increased and its provision for credit losses rose.

Adjusted EPS of $1.12 missed the average analyst estimate of $1.73 and dropped from $1.76 in Q2 and $2.16 in the year-ago period.

Similarly, revenue of $2.02B missed the $2.16B consensus and fell from $2.08B in Q2, but remained elevated from $1.99B a year before.

Third-quarter results "were partially depressed this quarter as a result of an impairment on a nonmarketable equity investment related to our mortgage business, impacting $0.33 of EPS, and higher provisions as a result of loan growth in auto finance and a larger coverage build to ensure the company remains protected as recessionary conditions feel more likely to occur in the coming months," said CEO Jeffrey J. Brown.

Net financing revenue slid to $1.72B from $1.8B in Q2, but increased from $1.6B in Q3 2021.

Core return on tangible common equity was 17.2% vs. 23.2% in Q2 and 24.2% a year earlier.

Noninterest expense of $1.2B climbed from $1.14B in Q2 and $1B in Q3 of last year, driven by the addition of credit card operations and a charge related to the termination of legacy pension funds.

Consumer auto originations of $12.3B were the highest quarterly originations since 2006.

Provision for credit losses came in at $438M compared with $304M in Q2 and $76M in Q3 2021.

Auto finance pretax income of $488M dipped from $600M in the prior quarter and $825M a year before.

Insurance pretax loss was $30M vs. $122M in Q2 and pretax income of $24M in Q3 2021.

Corporate Finance pretax income of $91M rose from $60M in Q2 and $61M in the year-ago quarter.

Conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET.

