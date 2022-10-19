5 stocks to watch for Wednesday: Netflix, United Airlines, Procter & Gamble and more

The upward momentum of the last couple of days seems to have stalled in Wednesday's premarket action, with the futures pointing to a slight dip at the open. Quarterly earnings season remains the biggest focal point. With that in mind, here are several stocks to watch for Wednesday:

The release of quarterly results prompted buying in Netflix ( NASDAQ: NFLX

Procter & Gamble (PG) reported quarterly results that topped expectations on both the top and bottom lines. Revenue rose about 1% to $20.6B, exceeding projections by $240M. Raised prices allowed the firm to offset the impact of unfavorable foreign exchange.

United Airlines (UAL) advanced in premarket trading following the release of its financial figures. The company easily pushed past analysts' consensus, with revenue that was up 13% compared to the pre-pandemic period of 2019.

Travelers (TRV) topped analysts' expectations with its Q3 earnings. The bottom line was helped by a record reading for net earned premiums, which reached $8.6B, a 10% advance from the previous period.

Winnebago Industries (WGO) exceeded expectations with its Q4 results, including revenue that rose nearly 14% from last year. However, organic growth only reached 4% and the firm's gross margin compressed. Shares dipped about 1% before the opening bell.

For perspective on the overall market, see why high-profile bull Marko Kolanovic, global market strategist at J.P. Morgan, has turned cautious.