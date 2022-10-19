Mullen completes purchase of Electric Last Mile manufacturing plant and assets

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) has purchased the assets of bankrupt electric vehicle (EV) company Electric Last Mile Solutions (ELMS), including its manufacturing plant, inventory and intellectual property.

The plant in Mishawaka, Indiana will run retail and commercial EV production lines for Mullen. It can produce up to 50,000 vehicles annually. The assets will also help Mullen speed up the production and commercialization of the Mullen FIVE and Bollinger B1, B2 retail vehicles by 12 months.

Mullen made its first EV acquisition in September, acquiring a 60% controlling interest in EV truck manufacturer Bollinger Motors for $148.2M in cash and stock. The latest purchase of ELMS assets will support integration of Bollinger’s vehicle platforms.

The ELMS assets will also help launch of Mullen's Class 1 and Class 3 commercial delivery vehicles in 2023. Mullen's current EV assembly plant in Tunica, Mississippi will assemble the commercial product platforms. In addition, it significantly cuts the automaker's projected expenditure for an expanded production base.

Mullen FIVE production is planned to begin production in 2024. The Mishawaka plant has previously produced the General Motors Hummer H2 and Mercedes-Benz R-Class vehicles.

Tunica will become a commercial manufacturing center and produce all Mullen and Bollinger Class 1 to 6 commercial vehicles. The added production capacity will boost Mullen's commercial portfolio by over 50% and more than double its retail portfolio.

The ELMS acquisition is an all-cash purchase and comes after Mullen disclosed a $92M "stalking horse" asset purchase bid for the insolvent EV startup. The disclosure triggered a fall in share prices to a new low and one of the largest declines in the market.

MULN shares are up 3% premarket