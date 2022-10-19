Maravai Lifesciences temporarily reinstates Carl Hull as CEO

  • Executive Chairman and former CEO of Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI), Carl Hull, has been reinstated as CEO of the company on an interim basis.
  • Three subsidiaries of Danaher, two of which previously employed recently-appointed Maravai CEO William “Trey” Martin, III, have filed a lawsuit against Martin and Maravai in the Delaware Court of Chancery alleging that Martin is in breach of a noncompetition agreement.
  • Under the renewed leadership of Mr. Hull, Maravai will continue to serve its customers, employees, and shareholders.

  • "We look forward to resolving this matter favorably and swiftly, so that Trey can continue leading Maravai through its next stages of growth,” said Carl Hull, Executive Chairman and Interim CEO of Maravai.

