SurveyMonkey parent Momentive Global jumps 20% on report of takeover interest

Oct. 19, 2022 8:27 AM ETMomentive Global Inc. (MNTV)ZENBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

SurveyMonkey headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV), the parent of SurveyMonkey, soared 20% in premarket trading on a report that the company is considering a possible sale after getting takeover interest.
  • The company is working with an adviser and no final decision has been made on a possible sale, according to a Bloomberg report, which cited people familiar.
  • A possible sale comes after Zendesk (ZEN) agreed to buy Momentive (MNTV) last year for $4.2 billion, but axed the deal in February after Zendesk shareholders came out against it. Momentive shares have plunged 60% since the Zendesk deal was terminated in late February and almost 75% since the Zendesk deal was announced in late October.
  • Bloomberg in November reported that private equity firm Permira had made all-cash bid for Momentive (MNTV) before it agreed to its original deal with Zendesk.
  • Momentive (MNTV) also disclosed in a December filing that it interest from two other parties before it agreed to the ZenDesk sale.

