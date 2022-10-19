Delta Apparel expects 11% Y/Y growth for FY22 revenue
Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA) expects net sales for FY22 to be ~$484M, representing an increase of 11% from the prior year.
FY sales were broad-based with all five go-to-market channels, Delta Direct, Brand Direct, Retail Direct, DTG2Go, and Salt Life, expected to register year-over-year growth.
The company projects Q4 net sales to be ~$115M.
Q4 sales revenue was driven by continued double-digit growth in the Salt Life Group and in the DTG2Go business unit, while the activewear business contributed to a slight decline in the overall Delta Group segment sales.
".....With the fourth quarter opening of the Salt Life store in Jupiter, Florida, our retail store footprint now encompasses twenty-one locations, exceeding our target set at the beginning of the year to operate twenty stores by the end of fiscal year 2022," said Robert W. Humphreys, the Company’s Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer
