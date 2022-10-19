AEye shareholders may offer up to 32.16M shares

Oct. 19, 2022 8:29 AM ETLIDRBy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor

Stock Market Capital Gains Increasing From A Bull Market

Darren415

  • AEye (LIDR) said stockholders, the firm 3i, Robert Hochberg and Robert Sharp, may sell, transfer or otherwise dispose of up to 32.16M shares.
  • The offering may take place from time to time on stock exchanges, market or trading facility or in private transactions.
  • The transactions may occur at fixed prices, market prices prevailing at the time of sale, prices related to prevailing market prices or privately-negotiated prices.
  • The total number of shares consist of 40K shares held by certain selling stockholders; 30.37M shares issuable upon conversion of a certain note and 1.75M shares underlying warrants.
  • As of Oct. 10, a total of 160.87M shares were outstanding.
  • LIDR will only receive the proceeds from any cash exercise of a warrant in an amount equal to $3.50 per exercised warrant.
  • The proceeds, if any, will be used for general corporate purposes.

