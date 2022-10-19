WeTrade Group to increase presence in the health market

Oct. 19, 2022
  • WeTrade Group (NASDAQ:WETG) has announced the development plan of the Company's global public health business sector Y-Health, to expand its presence in the health market.
  • Pursuant to the Plan, Y-Health is dedicated to developing business for biotechnology and healthcare companies worldwide.
  • From Aug. 2022, the Co. has established cooperation with Jiqing Biomedical Technology, Parkway Medical, MobiLab Medical Innovatives, and Zhixun Biotechnology to develop their monkeypox test kits business.
  • In the future, the Co. expects to further improve the cooperation mechanism of its Y-Health business segment and provide supports for the global development of biotechnology and healthcare companies.
  • WETG -7.97% premarket to $1.27.

