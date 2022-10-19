WeTrade Group to increase presence in the health market
Oct. 19, 2022 8:31 AM ETWeTrade Group, Inc. (WETG)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- WeTrade Group (NASDAQ:WETG) has announced the development plan of the Company's global public health business sector Y-Health, to expand its presence in the health market.
- Pursuant to the Plan, Y-Health is dedicated to developing business for biotechnology and healthcare companies worldwide.
- From Aug. 2022, the Co. has established cooperation with Jiqing Biomedical Technology, Parkway Medical, MobiLab Medical Innovatives, and Zhixun Biotechnology to develop their monkeypox test kits business.
- In the future, the Co. expects to further improve the cooperation mechanism of its Y-Health business segment and provide supports for the global development of biotechnology and healthcare companies.
- WETG -7.97% premarket to $1.27.
