Palantir, Hertz enter multi-year partnership for fleet management platform
- Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) and Hertz (NASDAQ:HTZ) have signed a multi-year partnership to modernize the latter's technology platforms with real-time, data-driven insights.
- Hertz will use the Palantir Foundry operating system to develop a platform for managing its fleet of nearly 500,000 vehicles and EVs. The platform will provide vehicle availability insights using service orders, location, rental status and registration data.
- Early stages of implementation have already seen Hertz reduce the time from vehicle purchase to rent and out-of-service rates.
- Tim Langley-Hawthorne, Chief Information Officer at Hertz, said: "Our partnership with Palantir enables us to harness our data in innovative new ways that will get our customers on the road more quickly, improve our cost structure and reduce the complexities of operating a large fleet and as we continue investing in electrification."
