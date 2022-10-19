Xenon started at outperform at Raymond James on experimental epilepsy drug

  • Raymond James has initiated Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) with an outperform rating citing the blockbuster potential of XEN1101, currently in phase 2 for epilepsy.
  • The firm has a $52 price target (~46% upside based on Tuesday's close).
  • Analyst Danielle Brill is confident that XEN1101 will be successful given its strong phase 2 results. She predicted a greater than $1B peak sales opportunity.
  • Xenon (XENE) plans to initiate two identical phase 3 clinical trials.
  • She noted that the the candidate, which is also under development for major depressive disorder, could further benefit from proof-of-concept data in that indication expected in 2023.
  • Brill added that the company's pipeline also presents growth opportunities with XEN496 in KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy (KCNQ2-DEE), and NBI-921352 for SCN8A developmental and epileptic encephalopathy (SCN8A-DEE). XEN1101 is also under investigation for primary generic clonic tonic seizures (PGTCS).
  • In August, BofA started Xenon (XENE) with a buy rating also citing the blockbuster potential of XEN1101 for epilepsy.

