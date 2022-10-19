ISRG, MNTV and AGFY are among pre market gainers
- LMF Acquisition Opportunities (LMAO) +40% Acquisition shareholders approve business combination with SeaStar Medical.
- SOBR Safe (SOBR) +25% Distributor Secures Large Industrial Customer, Validates Sales Strategy.
- Momentive Global (MNTV) +21%.
- IceCure Medical (ICCM) +13% Request with the FDA for Marketing Authorization of ProSense with Breakthrough Indication: Early-Stage Low-Risk Breast Cancer Patients at High Risk to Surgery.
- Netflix (NFLX) +12% watch for Wednesday: Netflix, United Airlines, Procter & Gamble and more.
- Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) +10%.
- Cognyte Software (CGNT) +8% to Divest a Portion of Threat Intelligence Analytics Offering.
- Agrify Corporation (AGFY) +8%.
- Zymeworks (ZYME) +7% on license deal with Jazz for cancer drug zanidatamab.
- United Airlines Holdings (UAL) +6% 5 stocks to watch for Wednesday: Netflix, United Airlines, Procter & Gamble .
- ASML Holding (ASML) +5% Holdings Q4 forecast sends chip equipment makers higher.
Comments