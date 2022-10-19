AAR expands partnership with flydubai
Oct. 19, 2022 8:43 AM ETAAR Corp. (AIR)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- AAR (NYSE:AIR) has signed a new multi-year flight-hour component support contract, expanding its relationship with flydubai to include additional aircraft in flydubai’s rapidly growing Boeing 737 MAX fleet.
- The carrier is expected to take delivery of 11 737 MAX aircraft by the end of the year as it continues to retire more of its 737 Next-Generations.
- AAR will grow its onsite team and work alongside flydubai to ensure real-time decision making and seamless interaction throughout the duration of this contract.
- “flydubai’s decision to place further trust in AAR’s ability to provide excellent operational support speaks to the success of embedding our services with customers.” said Colin Craig, AAR’s Vice President, Business Development, Integrated Solutions.
