Safe-T stock rises 6% before the bell on upbeat revenue guidance

Oct. 19, 2022 8:46 AM ETSafe-T Group Ltd (SFET)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Safe-T (NASDAQ:SFET) stock rose 6.3% before the bell on Wednesday after the firm forecast Q3 revenue growth of ~42% Y/Y at ~$4.8M, driven by ongoing investment in its privacy products.
  • The cybersecurity solution provider projects revenue for the nine-month period ended Sept. 30 to exceed $13.5M, up ~107% Y/Y.
  • "Q3 represents the seventh consecutive quarter of growth and it was accompanied by a significant decrease in our loss and overall expenses," said Safe-T (SFET) CEO Shachar Daniel.
  • The firm expects to release fully reviewed results on or before Nov. 30.
  • Shares of Safe-T (SFETdeclined ~46% YTD.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.