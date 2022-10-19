Safe-T stock rises 6% before the bell on upbeat revenue guidance
Oct. 19, 2022 8:46 AM ETSafe-T Group Ltd (SFET)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Safe-T (NASDAQ:SFET) stock rose 6.3% before the bell on Wednesday after the firm forecast Q3 revenue growth of ~42% Y/Y at ~$4.8M, driven by ongoing investment in its privacy products.
- The cybersecurity solution provider projects revenue for the nine-month period ended Sept. 30 to exceed $13.5M, up ~107% Y/Y.
- "Q3 represents the seventh consecutive quarter of growth and it was accompanied by a significant decrease in our loss and overall expenses," said Safe-T (SFET) CEO Shachar Daniel.
- The firm expects to release fully reviewed results on or before Nov. 30.
- Shares of Safe-T (SFET) declined ~46% YTD.
Comments (3)