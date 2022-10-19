VSE Aviation bags $350M worth distribution agreements

Oct. 19, 2022 8:46 AM ETVSE Corporation (VSEC)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) said that its VSE Aviation segment has entered into four distribution agreements with various global business and general aviation original equipment manufacturers for a combined value of ~$350M.
  • Each of the agreements are anticipated to commence in early 2023, with contract terms ranging between two and 15 years in duration.
  • Agreements include: a new 15-year distribution agreement with Pratt & Whitney Canada in the Asia Pacific region; a new, 5-year distribution agreement with a global OEM to be the exclusive distributor in Europe, Middle East, Africa and India for fuselage mounted antenna systems; expansion of an existing distribution agreement with a global OEM as exclusive distributor of an inertial reference system, a navigation device supporting a wide range of aircraft platforms for Bombardier, Hawker, Dassault, Cessna and Gulfstream jets; a new, 2-year agreement as a sales channel partner to distribute more than 200,000 spare parts supporting Embraer business jets, including the Phenom, Praetor, Legacy, and Lineage airframes.

