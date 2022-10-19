Updated to add common stock offering.

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM), a biotech focused on rare diseases, announced in a regulatory filing on Wednesday two financing deals with certain investment funds to raise $500M via a term loan and royalty sales.

In a press release, INSM also announced $275M of common stock offering with the sale of ~13.8M shares at $20.00 apiece. The underwritten offering is expected to close on October 21.

The loan agreement with a group of funds managed by Pharmakon Advisors, LP provides the company with a $350M term loan that matures on October 29, 2027, and is payable in eight equal quarterly payments.

INSM has also entered into a financing agreement with OrbiMed Royalty & Credit Opportunities IV, LP to raise $150M less transaction expenses in return for royalties from global net sales of antibacterial therapy ARIKAYCE and experimental drug brensocatib.

Updating on its financial performance based on preliminary results, INSM said that the company expects its global revenue for Q3 2022 to reach $67.7M and its cash and equivalents to stand at $513.3M as of September 30. Wall Street projects the company to record $66.8M in revenue for the quarter.

In Q1 2023, INSM plans to complete enrollment in the Phase 3 trial for brensocatib involving patients with bronchiectasis. During Q2 2022, ARIKAYCE revenue grew 44% YoY thanks to strong U.S. sales and its ongoing market launch in Japan.