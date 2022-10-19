B Riley acquires Targus for $250M
- B Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) has acquired laptop and tablet accessories maker Targus in a transaction valued at approximately $250M.
- Targus producers laptop and tablet cases, backpacks, universal docking stations, and computer accessories. It generated revenues of ~$415M for the 12 months ended June 2022.
- B Riley will fund the transaction with ~$85.5M of bank financing and $114M of seller financing and company bonds. Targus CEO Mikel Williams has stepped down from B Riley's board of directors as part of the acquisition agreement. He will continue to lead Targus as a portfolio company under B Riley Principal Investments.
