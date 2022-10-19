Kintara soars 66% on pausing breast cancer study, to use cash for brain cancer trial

Oct. 19, 2022 8:53 AM ETKintara Therapeutics, Inc. (KTRA)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Medical Science Hospital: Confident Black Female Neurologist, Neuroscientist, Neurosurgeon, Looks at TV Screen with MRI Scan with Brain Images, Thinks about Sick Patient Treatment Method. Saving Lives

gorodenkoff

  • Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) said it paused its REM-001 program in cutaneous metastatic breast cancer (CMBC) to save cash.
  • The money will be used to fund an ongoing international registrational study of VAL-083 to treat a type of brain cancer called glioblastoma (GBM), the company said in a statement on Wednesday.
  • Kintara President and CEO Robert Hoffman expects results from the GBM AGILE study of VAL-083 at the end of 2023.
  • By pausing the REM-001 program, Kintara expects to save ~$3M through 2023.
  • "We will continue to explore ways to restart REM-001, including use of grants from applications currently under review to support the funding of the planned 15-patient CMBC study. Although this was a difficult decision, we believe saving approximately $3.0 million through calendar year 2023 is prudent given the current capital market conditions," said Hoffman.
  • KTRA +65.73% to $0.17 premarket Oct. 19

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.