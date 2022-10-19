Kintara soars 66% on pausing breast cancer study, to use cash for brain cancer trial
Oct. 19, 2022 8:53 AM ETKintara Therapeutics, Inc. (KTRA)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) said it paused its REM-001 program in cutaneous metastatic breast cancer (CMBC) to save cash.
- The money will be used to fund an ongoing international registrational study of VAL-083 to treat a type of brain cancer called glioblastoma (GBM), the company said in a statement on Wednesday.
- Kintara President and CEO Robert Hoffman expects results from the GBM AGILE study of VAL-083 at the end of 2023.
- By pausing the REM-001 program, Kintara expects to save ~$3M through 2023.
- "We will continue to explore ways to restart REM-001, including use of grants from applications currently under review to support the funding of the planned 15-patient CMBC study. Although this was a difficult decision, we believe saving approximately $3.0 million through calendar year 2023 is prudent given the current capital market conditions," said Hoffman.
- KTRA +65.73% to $0.17 premarket Oct. 19
