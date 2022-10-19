UNITY Biotechnology falls 7% on reverse stock split

Oct. 19, 2022 8:55 AM ETUnity Biotechnology, Inc. (UBX)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor

Investment And Finance Concept - Yellow Down Arrows Over Blue Financial Graph Background

MicroStockHub

  • Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) announced on Wednesday a 1-for-10 reverse stock split of its common stock, sending its shares down 7.6% in premarket trading.
  • The reverse stock split will become effective at 5:00 PM on Wednesday.
  • The company said it was going ahead with the reverse stock split to be in compliance with the minimum required closing bid price for continued listing on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.
  • The reverse stock split was approved by UNITY’s stockholders at a special meeting of stockholders held on October 18.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.