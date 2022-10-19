Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) and Olin Corp. (NYSE:OLN) said Wednesday they were launching a joint venture to begin construction of a 15-tons/day hydrogen plant in St. Gabriel, La.

Plug Power (PLUG) will be the exclusive marketer of the JV's hydrogen and provide logistical support for delivery, while Olin (OLN) - North America's largest producer of electrolytic hydrogen - will provide reliable hydrogen supply and operational expertise.

The Louisiana plant joins Plug's (PLUG) growing national network of hydrogen plants in various planning and construction phases in New York, Tennessee, Georgia, Texas and California; by 2025, the company expects to produce 500 tons/day of liquid green hydrogen and 1,000 tons/day by 2028.

"The Hidrogenii venture advances our commitment to transform Olin's hydrogen business into a value stream as we seek to grow the value of our 150K metric tons of annual hydrogen production capacity," Olin (OLN) Chairman, President and CEO Scott Sutton said.

Plug Power (PLUG) said recently that FY 2022 revenues could come in 5%-10% below guidance of $900M-$925M.