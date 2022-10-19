SOBR Safe stock climbs 16% premarket on large industrial customer win
Oct. 19, 2022 9:00 AM ETSOBR Safe, Inc. (SOBR)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- SOBR Safe (NASDAQ:SOBR) stock stock climbed 15.8% premarket on Wednesday after the firm said a west coast commercial construction company will implement SOBRcheck as its new front line alcohol screening solution for its over 400 employees.
- The construction firm is an established customer of SOBRsafe distributor Butterfield Onsite Drug Testing.
- "With this first customer we launched our touch-based detection offering. Given the regional prominence of the customer, we expect this engagement will open doors to broader adoption," said Butterfield Onsite Drug Testing owner and CEO Tracie Butterfield.
