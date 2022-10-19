Citizens Financial Services to acquire HV Bancorp
Oct. 19, 2022 9:02 AM ETCitizens Financial Services, Inc. (CZFS), HVBCBy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS) is set to acquire HV Bancorp (NASDAQ:HVBC).
- The two companies have entered into a definitive merger agreement, pursuant to which HVBC shareholders will have the right to elect to receive for each share either $30.50 in cash or 0.400 shares of CZFS.
- The amount will come to ~$67.4M in aggregate.
- The transaction, approved by the boards of both the companies, will close in H1 of 2023, subject to regulatory approval, approval by HVBC shareholders and other customary closing conditions.
- A procedure will be followed as part of which 80% of the HVBC shares will be exchanged for stock and 20% of the shares for cash.
- Additionally, CZFS CEO Randall Black announced a strategic combination of the units, First Citizens Community Bank and Huntingdon Valley Bank.
- Source: Press Release
Comments