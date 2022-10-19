AITX subsidiary wins orders for 33 security robots
Oct. 19, 2022 9:07 AM ETArtificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (AITX)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- AITX (OTCPK:AITX) subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) has won multiple orders for 33 security robots.
- The robots are to be delivered to four different clients. The order covers 28 ROSAs and five TOM robots.
- An existing RAD dealer is extending its presence into the auto market with a single order of 26 ROSA units, the details of which will be released in the future.
- The firm also added two new regional powerhouse dealers that will each take a ROSA as a demo unit.
- Meanwhile, the end-user for the five TOM visitor management devices is an existing client, a global leader in supply chain management and third-party logistics. The TOM devices are expected to be deployed in November at one of the client's logistics centers.
