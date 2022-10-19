Grove Collaborative furthers retail expansion with entry into Harris Teeter and H-E-B
Oct. 19, 2022 9:09 AM ETGrove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (GROV)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV) has announced the latest entrance of Grove, into two additional retailers’ stores and digital sites, Harris Teeter and H-E-B, bringing the brand’s retail footprint to more than 4,000 stores.
- The Co. continues to push retail expansion as part of the Co.’s omni-channel strategy, as it sees significant long-term opportunity for the business and the sustainable CPG category.
- With a growing presence in retail through its partnerships with national retailers, the Co. continues to extend accessibility to its high-performing and sustainably packaged products, while growing its brand awareness.
- “Our increased presence in retail stores exposes our brand and products to more customers, and the more people we can reach, the more progress we make in leading the CPG industry out of its reliance on plastic packaging." said Stuart Landesberg, co-founder and CEO of Grove Collaborative.
- GROV +4.61% premarket to $1.59.
