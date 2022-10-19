Booker says marijuana reform has 'good chance' of passing during lame duck session

Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) said he believes that some kind of marijuana reform legislation can be passed during the upcoming lame duck session of Congress.

However, it will likely not be the comprehensive bill, the Cannabis Opportunity and Administration Act, that he and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) have touted, he told NJ.com.

"Maybe it's not the [legalization] bill I wrote with Schumer and [Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore)], but an effort to tie in restorative justice and some fair banking provisions," Booker said.

He added that he believes the effort will be bipartisan in nature given that "our Republican allies also understand that if one of the houses of Congress shifts to Republican, it will be very hard to do anything on marijuana."

Booker said there is a "good shot" at legislation getting passed, but added it wasn't a "great shot."

Multi-state operators: Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF); Columbia Care (OTCQX:CCHWF); Trulieve Cannabis (OTCQX:TCNNF); Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF); Curaleaf Holdings (OTCPK:CURLF); MedMen Enterprises (OTCQB:MMNFF); Acreage Holdings (OTCQX:ACRHF); Ayr Wellness (OTCQX:AYRWF); Verano Holdings (OTCQX:VRNOF); and Jushi Holdings (OTCQX:JUSHF).

Cannabis-related ETFs: AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO), Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (CNBS), ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ), AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS), and Global X Cannabis ETF (POTX).

SAFE Banking Plus, potential legislation that would allow legal cannabis businesses access to the US banking system as well as provide some reform measures, appears to be gaining ground in the Senate.