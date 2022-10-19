Kyro Digital and Veritone join hands for new blockchain marketplaces
Oct. 19, 2022 9:13 AM ETVeritone, Inc. (VERI)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Kyro Digital, a platform for Web3 Builders collaborates with Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI), creator of aiWARE, a hyper-expansive enterprise AI platform.
- The partnership will make the experience smoother for Veritone clients to use the Kyro Platform, Builder and API to quickly create and deploy powerful new Web3 business applications that accelerate today's blockchain transformation.
- As part of the collaboration, Kyro is launching a Marketplace with Olympic athlete Cody Miller at CodyMillerNFT.com.
- "This collaboration provides the opportunity for our clients to diversify their revenue streams through the use of NFTs and to achieve a new level of success in their business," said Sean King, senior vice president and general manager, Commercial Enterprise, Veritone. "With the Kyro partnership, our clients around the world can create a single storefront and generate revenue and fan engagement from anywhere."
