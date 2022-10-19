Kyro Digital and Veritone join hands for new blockchain marketplaces

Oct. 19, 2022 9:13 AM ETVeritone, Inc. (VERI)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Kyro Digital, a platform for Web3 Builders collaborates with Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI), creator of aiWARE, a hyper-expansive enterprise AI platform.
  • The partnership will make the experience smoother for Veritone clients to use the Kyro Platform, Builder and API to quickly create and deploy powerful new Web3 business applications that accelerate today's blockchain transformation.
  • As part of the collaboration, Kyro is launching a Marketplace with Olympic athlete Cody Miller at CodyMillerNFT.com.
  • "This collaboration provides the opportunity for our clients to diversify their revenue streams through the use of NFTs and to achieve a new level of success in their business," said Sean King, senior vice president and general manager, Commercial Enterprise, Veritone. "With the Kyro partnership, our clients around the world can create a single storefront and generate revenue and fan engagement from anywhere."

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.