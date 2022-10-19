Comerica posts better than expected Q3 earnings on strong operating leverage, loan growth

Oct. 19, 2022 9:18 AM ETComerica Incorporated (CMA)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Comerica Bank branch building

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) third-quarter earnings topped Wall Street expectations on Wednesday as the regional lender produced robust operating leverage and loan growth. And its net interest income increased both Q/Q and Y/Y in a backdrop of rising interest rates.

Q3 EPS of $2.60 exceeded the average analyst estimate of $2.57 and climbed from $1.92 in Q2 and $1.90 in the year-ago period.

Net interest income of $707M at September 30 advanced from $561M at June 30 and $475M a year earlier.

Provision for credit losses came in at $28M vs. $10M in Q2 and a benefit of $42M in Q3 2021.

Q3 noninterest income stood at $278M vs. $268M in Q2 and $280M in Q3 2021. Noninterest expenses were $502M in Q3, up from $482M in Q2 and $465M in Q3 of last year.

Average loans of $51.1B rose from $50.03B in Q2 and $48.14B in Q3 2021. Average deposits, meanwhile, totaled $73.98B compared with $77.59B in Q2 and $79.12B in Q3 2021.

Return on average common equity accelerated to 23.28% from 16.72% in Q2 and 13.53% in Q3 a year ago.

Earlier, Comerica GAAP EPS of $2.60 beats by $0.03, revenue of $985M beats by $18.8M.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.