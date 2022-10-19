Comerica posts better than expected Q3 earnings on strong operating leverage, loan growth

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) third-quarter earnings topped Wall Street expectations on Wednesday as the regional lender produced robust operating leverage and loan growth. And its net interest income increased both Q/Q and Y/Y in a backdrop of rising interest rates.

Q3 EPS of $2.60 exceeded the average analyst estimate of $2.57 and climbed from $1.92 in Q2 and $1.90 in the year-ago period.

Net interest income of $707M at September 30 advanced from $561M at June 30 and $475M a year earlier.

Provision for credit losses came in at $28M vs. $10M in Q2 and a benefit of $42M in Q3 2021.

Q3 noninterest income stood at $278M vs. $268M in Q2 and $280M in Q3 2021. Noninterest expenses were $502M in Q3, up from $482M in Q2 and $465M in Q3 of last year.

Average loans of $51.1B rose from $50.03B in Q2 and $48.14B in Q3 2021. Average deposits, meanwhile, totaled $73.98B compared with $77.59B in Q2 and $79.12B in Q3 2021.

Return on average common equity accelerated to 23.28% from 16.72% in Q2 and 13.53% in Q3 a year ago.

Earlier, Comerica GAAP EPS of $2.60 beats by $0.03, revenue of $985M beats by $18.8M.