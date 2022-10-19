American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) is taxiing for its earnings release on Thursday, following shortly after very positive prints from key peers Delta Air Lines (DAL) and United Airlines (UAL).

Following those peer reports, investors will be keen to hear how the airline is able to sustain demand amid increasing macroeconomic pressures and surging airfares. This is especially the case after Delta CEO Ed Bastian touted the continued strength of consumers and increased appetite for experiences. Additionally, United Airlines’ (UAL) forecasts for continued strength into 2023 has raised optimism on the entire airline industry.

Shares of the Texas-based air carriers have marked a double-digit gain in the week ahead of earnings, driven by its competitors' commentary on resilient demand.

Consensus EPS and revenue estimates stand at $0.56 and $13.46B, respectively. The carrier has exceeded EPS estimates in 8 straight quarters, missing revenue expectations only once in that span.

On Wall Street, analysts are quite divided on the prospects for the air carrier.

Morgan Stanley told clients that continued declines in jet fuel prices since the summer peak and encouraging TSA data should provide “a powerful sequential tailwind to 4Q guidance for the overall industry. The bank’s analyst Ravi Shanker added that operational reliability improvements among the majors should also serve to buoy shares into the year-end and even into 2023. Of course, these overall tailwinds are expected to benefit American Airlines (AAL) as well.

JP Morgan set a Street-high $24 price target on the stock, suggesting the stock could nearly double in the next 12 months. Still, the analysts voiced some diminished confidence in the company ahead of earnings given its “revenue story has been third best” behind Delta and United. While the rapid recovery in demand forecast by Morgan Stanley was acknowledged, the bank’s analysts indicated they see “better upside across our coverage universe” of airline stocks. As such, the stock was given a “Neutral” rating despite the lofty price target.

More bearishly, Bank of America analyst Andrew Didora assigned a Sell-equivalent rating as less sequential improvement is expected from the airline than Delta, leading to a disappointment. He added that American is adding less capacity than either United or Delta. Didora’s $7 price target for the stock contrasts sharply with JP Morgan’s and sits at a Street low.

Despite the jump in recent weeks, bookended by about a 2% jump on Wednesday's open, shares have declined more than 25% in 2022. That decline has outpaced the drops marked by many of its US airline peers.

The SeekingAlpha Quant Rating on American Airlines (AAL) is at Hold, in-line with the Wall Street analyst consensus. SeekingAlpha authors, by contrast, rate the stock a “Buy”.

Read more on why SeekingAlpha author DM Martins is out of step with that bullish consensus, telling investors to “avoid the stock” on Wednesday.