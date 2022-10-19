Establishment Labs drops 18% after new short report from Hindenburg Research
Oct. 19, 2022 9:18 AM ETEstablishment Labs Holdings Inc. (ESTA)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) fell 18% in premarket trading after a new short report from Hindenburg Research.
- Hindenburg highlighted that the breast implant maker has had losses every year as a public company and that investors have given the company a "nosebleed" ~9.5x sales multiple. The report also takes issue with safety studies for the products.
- Establishment Labs (ESTA) didn't immediately return Seeking Alpha email request for comment.
- Hindenburg has a short position in ESTA.
- Establishment Labs (ESTA) has short interest of 11%.
- Hindenburg Research is one of the most high profile short sellers and is well known for its short call on electric vehicle maker Nikola Corp as well as Lordstown Motors.
- In August B Riley has initiated Establishment Labs (ESTA) with a buy rating, saying the natural aesthetic outcome of its Motiva breast implants will drive significant growth.
Comments