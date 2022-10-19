Evercore ISI downgraded Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) to an In Line rating after having the retailer set with an Outperform rating.

Analyst Greg Melich warned that comparable store sales for BBY could continue to run negative into 2023 as deflation sets in for the consumer electronics category.

The firm said there are already early signs of deflation in consumer electronics.

Evercore's price check: "In 2Q22, sales were 8% higher compared to the pre-pandemic period of 2Q19, while inventories were 16% higher. These elevated inventory levels could put pressure on margins in 2H22, especially if discretionary product demand declines further."

With EPS growth and margin expansion expected to stay muted next year, Melich and team warn that BBY's multiple will not expand much.

Evercore's base case price target of $70 on BBY is based on a 10.4X multiple of the 2023 EPS.

Shares of BBY fell 1.88% premarket on Wednesday to $65.32.

