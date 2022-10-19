First Community GAAP EPS of $0.52 beats by $0.06, revenue of $15.47M beats by $0.33M

Oct. 19, 2022 9:23 AM ETFirst Community Corporation (FCCO)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • First Community press release (NASDAQ:FCCO): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.52 beats by $0.06.
  • Revenue of $15.47M (-3.4% Y/Y) beats by $0.33M.
  • The Board of Directors approved a cash dividend for the third quarter of 2022. The company will pay a $0.13 per share dividend to holders of the company's common stock.
  • Total loans increased during the third quarter by $33.9 million, an annualized growth rate of 14.7%.
  • Cost of deposits were unchanged on a linked quarter basis at 0.09% for the third quarter of 2022.
  • Margin expansion of 0.36% during the third quarter with net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis of 3.29%.
  • Investment advisory line of business revenue of $1.053 million
  • Strong credit quality metrics with non-performing assets (NPAs) ratio of 0.36%, past due ratio of 0.04% and net loan recovery excluding overdrafts of $88 thousand during the third quarter, with a year-to-date net recovery of $349 thousand.

