John Marshall Bancorp GAAP EPS of $0.57, revenue of $18.14M

Oct. 19, 2022 9:27 AM ETJohn Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (JMSB)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • John Marshall Bancorp press release (NASDAQ:JMSB): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.57.
  • Revenue of $18.14M (+10.0% Y/Y).
  • Annualized Return on Average Assets (“ROAA”) was 1.38% and annualized Return on Average Equity (“ROAE”) was 15.07% for the three months ended September 30, 2022. ROAA and ROAE were 1.30% and 13.35%, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2021.
  • The Company continued to grow core deposits. Non-interest bearing deposits grew $71.3 million or 15.4% from September 30, 2021 to September 30, 2022.
  • Total deposits were $2.06 billion at September 30, 2022, $2.04 billion at June 30, 2022, and $1.84 billion at September 30, 2021.

