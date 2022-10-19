Turquoise Hill (NYSE:TRQ) said Wednesday that proxy advisor Glass Lewis has recommended the company's shareholders vote in favor of Rio Tinto's (NYSE:RIO) offer to acquire the ~49% of Turquoise Hill shares that Rio Tinto and its affiliates do not already own for C$43/share.

In its recommendation, Glass Lewis said Turquoise Hill's (TRQ) standalone case could be "reasonably viewed as carrying a relatively elevated risk profile," and the proxy advisor is "inclined to believe that Rio Tinto's current offer represents a reasonable exit price and a compelling market premium for minority shareholders, on balance."

SailingStone Capital Partners, Turquoise Hill's (TRQ) fifth largest shareholder, said recently it will vote against Rio Tinto's (RIO) offer, and Pentwater Capital Management also has argued that Rio's bid undervalues Turquoise Hill.

Rio Tinto (RIO) CEO Jakob Stausholm has said the company will not make an improved offer to acquire full ownership of Turquoise Hill.