After months of postponement, Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) shareholders approved a merger agreement with JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) on Wednesday.

According to preliminary voting results, the two airlines indicated that the deal is expected to be approved. Spirit indicated that the deal should close “no later than the first half of 2024” after a regulatory review.

"This is an important step forward on our path to closing a combination that will create the most compelling national low-fare challenger to the dominant U.S. carriers,” Spirit Airlines CEO Ted Christie said. “We look forward to continuing our ongoing discussions with regulators as we work toward completing the transaction and delivering value to Team Members, Guests and stockholders."

Regulatory concerns had previously held Christie back from endorsing JetBlue’s offer. Instead, he had vocally supported a proposed takeover by Frontier Air Group (ULCC) throughout the spring and summer.

“Spirit believes JetBlue's proposals and offer are a cynical attempt to disrupt Spirit's merger with Frontier, which JetBlue views as a competitive threat,” Christie said in May.

Shares of Spirit Airlines (SAVE) gained 2% shortly after Wednesday's market open while JetBlue Airways (JBLU) rose only about 0.5%.

