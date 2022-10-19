WisdomTree announces collaboration with Stride, Galileo
Oct. 19, 2022 9:39 AM ETWisdomTree Investments, Inc. (WETF)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) has announced its collaboration with Stride Bank and Galileo Financial Technologies as key banking and payments partners for its blockchain-native digital wallet, WisdomTree Prime.
- To promote secure fund movement through the WisdomTree Prime payment ecosystem, Stride Bank has been tapped as a strategic partner.
- All digital asset buy, sell and hold activities will occur via a separate digital wallet available via WisdomTree Prime.
- In addition to Stride Bank, WisdomTree Digital is also partnering with another highly regarded payments player, Galileo Financial Technologies.
- “Now more than ever, consumers are looking to simplify their financial lives by seeking out products that connect with one another,” said Jimmy Stallings, President of Payments, Stride Bank.
Comments