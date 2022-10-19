Real estate ETFs struggle on weak housing starts, 25-year low for mortgage applications

Exchange traded funds tied to the housing and real estate industries lost ground in Wednesday's early trading after Wall Street received weaker-than-expected data about the sector. The disappointing figures came in the form of weak readings for mortgage applications and housing starts.

Amid continued signs of a slumping housing market, funds like the SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB), iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) and iShares Residential Real Estate Capped ETF (REZ) have all felt pressure early on. Hoya Capital Housing ETF (HOMZ) held up better than its peers, edging higher in initial trading.

At the same time, broader real estate ETFs also found themselves trading in negative territory as well. The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLRE), Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ), and the iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) were three examples.

Wednesday’s price action: (XHB) -3.2%, (REM) -1.5%, (REZ) -1%, (HOMZ) +1.5%, (XLRE) -1.1%, (VNQ) -1.1%, and (IYR) -1.1%.

Year-to-date price action: (XHB) -31.6%, (REM) -38.2%, (REZ) -27.9%, (HOMZ) -30.9%, (XLRE) -30.8%, (VNQ) -31.6%, and (IYR) -29.4%.

Placing these 2022 returns into perspective, this market segment has generally underperformed the broader market. For context, the S&P 500 and Dow Jones, along with their tracking ETFs (SPY) and (DIA), are lower on the year by -22.4% and -16.2%.

Wednesday's slide came as mortgage applications experienced another month of declines, marking the measure's fourth straight period of contracting levels. The figure fell 4.5%, led by a 6.8% drop in refinancing activity. With the decline, mortgage applications reached their lowest mark since 1997.

Applications were down as interest rates continue to drive higher. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage came in at 6.94% for the week, which is up compared with 6.81% previous level.

At the same time, housing starts data fell more than anticipated in September. The gauge of new home construction dropped 8.1% compared to the previous month, falling to a rate of 1.439M. This result compared to the consensus number of 1.475M.

In broader financial news, Treasury yields top new decade highs which has added stress to the broader marketplace.