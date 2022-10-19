Ocumetics announces $2.25M private placement
Oct. 19, 2022 9:44 AM ETOcumetics Technology Corp. (OTC:CA), OTCFFBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Ocumetics Technology (OTCQB:OTCFF) to raise $2.25M through a non-brokered private placement of up to 5M units at a price of $0.45/unit.
- Each Unit will consist of one common share in the share capital of the company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant.
- Each whole warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share at an exercise price of $0.90 for a period of two years from the date of issuance of the warrant.
- The net proceeds are expected to be used for ongoing research and development.
Comments