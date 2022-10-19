Rolling economic recessions are on their way, but most asset classes have yet to price in the risk fully, according to Citi.

Wall Street is taking a recession into account, but shares may have to fall further, the quantitative global macro strategy team wrote in a note.

"We think U.S. equities (NYSEARCA:SPY) (QQQ) (DIA) (IWM) (IWB) have price the most (but not enough) recession risk, and earnings estimates have to adjust," strategist Alex Saunders wrote. "U.S. bonds (SHY) (TBT) (TLT) (LQD) (HYG) have priced the least risk, but it will take some time before bonds react to recession risks given the Fed."

Treasury yields are moving to decade highs in Wednesday's session, with the 10-year yield (US10Y) topping 4.10% for the first time since 2008.

"This time is unusual, as stubborn inflation has kept pressure on fixed income, which usually rallies are recession risks rise and economies slow down," Saunders said.

"Energy (USO) (BNO) (UNG) also falls, but geopolitical considerations have kept prices high," he said.

"In sectors, industrials (XLI) and financials (XLF) are underpricing recession risk."

J.P. Morgan's bullish strategist Marko Kolanovic just trimmed his overweight in stocks due to slowdown concerns if central banks make a hawkish mistake.