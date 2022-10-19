MidWestOne names Charles N. Reeves as new CEO

Oct. 19, 2022 9:52 AM ETMidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (MOFG)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  •  MidWestOne Financial (NASDAQ:MOFG), parent company of MidWestOne Bank, has named Charles (Chip) N. Reeves, as its new CEO, effective November 1, 2022, succeeding Charlie Funk.
  • Funk is retiring following a 22-year career with the organization and will remain with MidWestOne through April 2023 as a special advisor to ensure a seamless transition, also he will continue to serve as a director on the Board.
  • Most recently, Reeves served as President, CEO and Director of Beach Bancorp, parent company of Beach Bank, a Fort Walton Beach, Fla.-headquartered community bank. 

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.