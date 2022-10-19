MidWestOne names Charles N. Reeves as new CEO
Oct. 19, 2022 9:52 AM ETMidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (MOFG)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- MidWestOne Financial (NASDAQ:MOFG), parent company of MidWestOne Bank, has named Charles (Chip) N. Reeves, as its new CEO, effective November 1, 2022, succeeding Charlie Funk.
- Funk is retiring following a 22-year career with the organization and will remain with MidWestOne through April 2023 as a special advisor to ensure a seamless transition, also he will continue to serve as a director on the Board.
- Most recently, Reeves served as President, CEO and Director of Beach Bancorp, parent company of Beach Bank, a Fort Walton Beach, Fla.-headquartered community bank.
