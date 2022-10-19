The Green Organic Dutchman to merge with BZAM Cannabis
Oct. 19, 2022 9:53 AM ETThe Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TGODF)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- The Green Organic Dutchman (OTCQX:TGODF) will acquire BZAM Cannabis shares from its shareholders.
- The transaction will result in the BZAM shareholder ultimately holding an ~49.5% of the issued and outstanding combined entity shares upon closing of the transaction.
- BZAM is a privately owned producer of some of Canada's best flower and 2.0 products.
- BZAM and TGODF each believe the transaction is expected to provide strategic and financial benefits.
- Combined entity forecasts net revenue of at least $100M for calendar year 2023 and adjusted EBITDA positive by mid 2023.
- Expected annualized savings of at least $10M in COGS and SG&A through rationalization and economies of scale.
- TGODF trades 6% higher.
