Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) +1.7% in early trading Wednesday after Jefferies upgraded shares to Buy from Hold with a $133 price target, raised from $90, expecting the company to maintain strong free cash flow generation through 2027, driven by growth in upstream volumes, high grading chemicals and refining margins.

The company "invested through the cycle while the industry restricted capital," Jefferies said, and "coupled with higher commodity prices, this allowed XOM not only to de-lever, but position for visible upstream (Guyana and Permian) and downstream (especially Chemicals) growth."

Exxon (XOM) is "on the front foot," Jefferies said, seeing "attractive risk/reward, particularly for generalists needing energy exposure."

Exxon Mobil (XOM) is one of the "best anti-inflation and catalyst-rich oil picks" Envision Research writes in an analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.