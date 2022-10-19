Lockheed Martin prepares five-part bond sale to fund buybacks

Oct. 19, 2022 10:02 AM ETLockheed Martin Corporation (LMT)By: Rob Williams SA, SA News Editor2 Comments

F-35 fighter jets flying over clouds

gece33/iStock via Getty Images

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) on Wednesday filed a preliminary prospectus for a five-part bond sale to help fund the defense contractor’s stock buyback plan.

The offering of investment-grade bonds will raise $3.5 billion to $4 billion, a person familiar with the deal told Bloomberg News. The longest-term part of the offering is 41 years and may have a yield that’s 205 basis points greater than Treasuries, the unnamed source said.

Lockheed yesterday increased its share repurchase plan by $14 billion, including a doubling of this year’s buybacks to $8 billion. The company reported adjusted earnings that beat Wall Street’s estimates.

Its stock jumped 8.7% on Tuesday for the biggest one-day gain since March 2020.

Seeking Alpha columnist Dhierin Bechai has a Buy rating on Lockheed Martin (LMT) on future sales of fighter jets and missiles, though he disagrees with the stock buyback plan.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.