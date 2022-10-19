Galecto’s GB1211 to be studied for phase 2 trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat cancer
Oct. 19, 2022
- Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) said it had entered into a collaboration agreement with Providence Portland Medical Center’s Chiles Research Institute to develop GB1211 in combination with Merck's Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with metastatic melanoma and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.
- Galecto will supply GB1211 for a Phase 2 trial.
- GB1211 is Galecto’s oral small molecule galectin-3 inhibitor candidate.
- Increased galectin-3 expression in tumors is linked to tumor growth, invasiveness, and metastatic potential. Preclinical data has shown that GB1211 has the ability to reduce galectin-3-induced checkpoint inhibitor blockages.
- The Phase 2 trial will evaluate whether the addition of GB1211 increases the response rate of pembrolizumab in metastatic melanoma and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.
