Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) came out of Wednesday's market open down 4.9% as Barclays downgraded the stock to Equal Weight, from Overweight.

"We expect it to continue to deliver strong revenue, EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) and (free cash flow) growth thanks to its exposure to structural growth drivers," said analyst Mathieu Robilliard.

"However, we believe that the share price now reflects this," he adds.

The main upside risk, he says, is "the ongoing consolidation of the industry and/or a successful entry into the satellite to smartphone market (on which there is limited visibility for now)."

Overall in the satellite market, Robilliard says, capacity for telecommunications services is staying on a path for "exponential" growth (Barclays estimates 15-fold growth between 2020 and 2025), outstripping some still-strong demand growth.

"Combined with high levels of capex this means, in our view, that a number of new projects will not earn their cost of capital, and unless they fold/consolidate they are likely to continue to pressure data services pricing in the industry," Robilliard says.

Also, the "next big thing" - direct connection to smartphones from satellites - will be a "complement to the terrestrial networks rather than a competitor for this new business opportunity (as it is in the other verticals where it already operates)."

He's cut his price target on Iridium to $45, implying 4% downside.

Barclays also cut its target on AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) to $15, citing launch plan delays that are magnified by the company's pre-revenue status, but is staying Overweight on the "binary" opportunity. That target implies 112% potential upside.

Robilliard is staying Equal Weight on Viasat (VSAT), and Overweight on SES (OTCPK:SGBAF).