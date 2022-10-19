In initiating coverage on U.S. asset managers and retail broker/dealers, Credit Suisse analyst Bill Katz is "structurally bullish" on alternative asset managers and takes a "measurably selective approach" overall across the segments.

In the alternative asset manager sector, Katz assigned Outperform ratings to Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO), Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG), and Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG). Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG), Blackstone (NYSE:BX), KKR (NYSE:KKR), Blue Owl (NYSE:OWL), Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU), and TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) get Neutral ratings.

Overall, the group "continues to enjoy multi-faceted organic growth potential, favorable company/model evolution, strong-to-rising fee-related earnings margins, and taking market share against their traditional and non-asset manager peers", such as banks, Katz wrote.

"Tactically, we are more cautious as the macro environment elongates 'flywheel' dynamics and there appears to be mixed absolute/relative appeal as the group remains a consensus favorite," he said.

In the retail broker/dealer space, he favors Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW), assigning an Outperform rating to the stock. He expects significant EPS gains through '24, as current short- and long-end rates should generate significant capital optionality.

LPL Associates (NASDAQ:LPLA) and Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) received Neutral ratings.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) is the only stock in the U.S. traditional asset managers group that garnered an Outperform rating. He sees potential for the company to fare better than key peers as favorable platform migration should help drive low-to-mid single-digit organic growth through 2024.

T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW) gets an Underperform rating as does Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG), which Katz is assuming coverage of. Meanwhile, AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB), Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM), Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN), Blackstone (BX), and Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) received Neutral ratings.

Katz's Outperform rating on Apollo Global (APO) clashes with the SA Quant rating of Sell

SA contributor Weighing Machine also favors APO as the current environment should provide opportunities in both its buyout and fixed annuity businesses.