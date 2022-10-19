Visa (NYSE:V) has partnered with business-to-business payments firm Thunes on Wednesday to help individuals and small business move money globally to 78 digital wallet providers.

That enables Visa Direct to reach almost 7B endpoints, including over 3B cards, 2B+ accounts and 1.5B digital wallets.

Generally, consumers don't need to have a card or account to load or receive funds directly to their digital wallet, paving the way for greater access to financial products, especially for underserved populations.

Through the collaboration, Thunes' B2B payments platform will connect to Visa Direct, which empowers users to move money worldwide. That will add a cross border send-to-wallet capability to 78 digital wallet providers that are already integrated with Thunes.

In turn, financial institutions, governments, neobanks and money transfer operators will be able to let consumers and small businesses send fund to markets across Africa, Asia, and Latin America.

The alliance will "help enable quick and simple access to the financial system to more customers around the world who may use digital wallets as their primary financial instrument,” said Ruben Salazar Genovez, global head of Visa Direct.

Earlier this week, (Oct. 18) Visa expands partnerships to provide installment payment plans in Canada.