Riot Blockchain breaks ground on 1GW Corsicana data center facility

Oct. 19, 2022 10:26 AM ETRiot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

Cryptocurrency mining rigs in a data center

luza studios/E+ via Getty Images

  • Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) has broken ground at its 1GW data center facility in Corsicana, Navarro County, Texas.
  • The first phase of the Corsicana facility will consist of 400MW, with self-mining and data center hosting operations expected to commence by the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • It is expected to consist of four 100MW buildings, of which 200MW will be reserved for the self-mining business, with the balance reserved for expanding Riot's (RIOT) data center hosting business with large-scale institutional clients.
  • The bitcoin miner plans to add ~270 jobs in the first phase.
  • The development builds on the success of Riot's (RIOT) 700MW Rockdale Facility and when complete, will bring its 1.7GW of developed capacity.

