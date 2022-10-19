Treasury yields (NYSEARCA:TBT) (NASDAQ:TLT) (SHY) are breaking out to decade highs Wednesday, with the 10-year (US10Y) topping 4.10% for the first time since 2008.

The tumble in bond prices has meant that even while stock (NYSEARCA:SPY) (QQQ) (DIA) (IWM) (IWB) valuations have tumbled, equity valuations relative to bonds haven't followed, MKM strategist Michael Darda highlighted in a note.

The "equity risk premium (the valuation gap between the earnings yield on stocks and the yield on Treasuries) has actually fallen since the market topped in January," Darda wrote.

"This also fits the complexion of the credit markets more broadly where high yield (HYG) (JNK) and investment grade (LQD) (USIG) credits have sold off sharply this year, but haven’t weakened massively relative to Treasuries (spreads remain near historical averages)," he said.

"A contrarian would likely be looking for a risk asset bounce here while becoming increasingly bullish on Treasuries," Darda argued.

A forward multiple using 5-year average of estimates for the S&P (SP500) peaked at 28.5x in late 2021 and recently tumbled to 20x, with the forward multiple collapsing to 15x, Darda said.

"There have only been three times in history during which multiples contracted more: 1930, 2001, and 2008," he said. "Although none of these represented “the low” for equity markets, in each case the compression still gave way to vicious bear market rallies."

"Where we can be more unambiguously bullish is on the Treasury market: the move in yields over the last 12 months in basis points has been historic, especially against the backdrop of an inverted Treasury curve and the rising likelihood of a recession," he added.

