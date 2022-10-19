Gold, silver stumble as Fed's Kashkari signals more rate hikes

Gold and silver prices slumped Wednesday as the dollar continues to strengthen and 10-year U.S. Treasury yields climbed well above 4%.

December Comex gold (XAUUSD:CUR) -1.1% to $1,637/oz, and December Comex silver (XAGUSD:CUR) -1.3% to $18.36/oz.

ETFs: (NYSEARCA:GLD), (NYSEARCA:GDX), (GDXJ), (IAU), (NUGT), (PHYS), (SIL), (SLV), (SIVR)

Among individual stocks: (GOLD) -2.3%, (NEM) -1.8%, (KGC) -2.9%, (AU) -3%, (AUY) -2%, (AEM) -2.3%, (GFI) -3.1%, (AG) -4.4%, (EXK) -4.2%, (FSM) -3.7%, (PAAS) -2.3%, (HL) -2.8%.

Precious metals analysts are blaming the early weakness on hawkish commentary from Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari, who said Tuesday there will be no letup in rate hikes if "underlying" inflation is still accelerating, and the Fed may need to raise interest rates past 4.75% to tame inflation.

Kashkari's comments were a reminder of the difficult macroeconomic environment for gold, with central banks around the world looking to raise rates, Kinesis Money's Rupert Rowling said.

Kashkari will be speaking today at 1 pm ET at a Q&A session with Travelers employees.

On the back of the surging dollar and higher bond yields, the gold price has posted six consecutive monthly declines.

