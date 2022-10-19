Will Nokia's Q3 numbers fair well amidst Europe's doom?

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 20th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.10 (+25.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.97B (+10.6% Y/Y).

A look at earnings surprise for the stock over the last few quarters:

Looking at Q2 results, topline revenue beat consensus by €290M at €5.9B; and Non-GAAP EPS of €0.10 beats consensus by €0.02. Re-affirmed FY22 outlook: FY net sales outlook is €23.5B to €24.7B. Dig deeper in company presentation.

Over the last 1 year, NOK has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 1 downward.

In recent company news: 'Nokia and Ericsson partners with Reliance Jio India to build epic 5G networks'; 'Bharti Airtel awards multi-year 5G deal to Nokia'

Looking at contributor commentary on the stock: 'Nokia Stands Apart From European Gloom And Doom Outlook' and 'Airspan Together With Nokia For Combined Exposure To 5G'.

Overall SA Authors give it a Buy Rating with 3.50 score; Sell-side analyst also have Buy Rating with a $.00 score and a target price of $6.78.

Quant rating of Hold with 3.25 score and least factor grades given to growth. A look at comparative factor grades against its peers.

Talking about the peers, a comparative price performance of the stock against broader markets and peers over the last six months looks like this. Nokia dumped ~11.3% of price, while S&P500 shed ~15.3%.

